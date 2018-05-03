Watch Celine Dion, Deadpool Unite for Powerhouse Ballad 'Ashes'

Céline Dion, the queen of blockbuster-movie ballads, unveiled her latest belter, "Ashes," which is set to appear in – of all films – Deadpool 2.

The song arrives with a music video packed with every melodramatic trapping imaginable. Dion performs the powerhouse cut on a stage in an empty theater, while slow-motion footage from Deadpool 2 is interspersed throughout. Halfway through, a string quartet appears on stage, as does Deadpool, who accompanies Dion's performance with an interpretive dance routine.

The clip ends with Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, applauding Dion, but informing the singer that she'll have to shoot the video again because her performance was too good. "This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic," Deadpool cracks. "You're at like an 11, we need to get you down to a five, five-and-a-half tops. Just phone it in."



Not missing a beat, Dion retorts: "Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man."



Deadpool 2 opens May 18th. David Leitch directed the film, which stars Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy and Stefan Kapičić.