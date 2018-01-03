Watch Bruce Willis' Violent Quest for Justice in 'Death Wish' Trailer

Bruce Willis gets revenge in the new bullet-riddled trailer for Death Wish, director Eli Roth's remake of the 1974 action film.

The clip opens with a grim warning that, of the 125 million families living in the U.S., one-fourth "will become victims of a crime." The scene then shifts to the home of Dr. Paul Kersey (Willis), whose wife is murdered and daughter attacked during a home invasion. When the crime goes unsolved, the protagonist sets out for justice.

"I love my family. I failed to protect them," Willis intones in a voiceover. Later, he adds, "The men who did it are out there. I'm going to hunt them down, one by one." The trailer teases some of the aforementioned hunting – including grisly confrontations at an auto shop and bar.

Elisabeth Shue, Vincent D'Onofrio and Dean Norris co-star in Death Wish, which hits theaters on March 2nd. The film is based on Michael Winner's original 1974 project, itself an adaptation of Brian Garfield's 1972 novel of the same title.