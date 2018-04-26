Watch 'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Reject Sequel Spoilers on 'Kimmel'

Jimmy Kimmel Live! continued its week-long celebration of Avengers: Infinity War on Wednesday as five more stars from the superhero blockbuster – Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin – swapped set stories and batted away spoilers for the forthcoming sequel.

Hemsworth opened the segment by confirming that he introduced fellow cast member Chris Pratt to the concept of eating kangaroo meat. "I didn't physically feed him – I would have liked to," the actor joked. "I got some kangaroo meat for him, and we cooked it, and we marinated it ... It's quite delicious. For days, until actually last week, he was like, 'That wasn't kangaroo meat, was it?'"

Gillan noted that while she never gets recognized for her Marvel character, the bald and blue Nebula, she is often mistaken for Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

"There was one time when I was really, really tired and coming home from shooting with all the prosthetics, and this guy was like, 'Oh, my god, I loved you in X-Men!'" she said. "And I was like, 'Thank you so much.' I just couldn't deal with it. I was like, 'OK, I'm just going to say 'thanks' and then scuttle away. But then I got caught in this conversation, and then I got so deep into it, I was like, 'I can't tell him I'm lying now.' I didn't know what to do, so I physically ran away, and I'm sorry if he thinks Sophie Turner is a really weird person now."

None of the actors took Kimmel's spoiler bait, refusing to give any real nuggets about the fourth Avengers film. But Hemsworth did confirm that "some of us are excited about the next one."

Elsewhere in the episode, the Kimmel crew reimagined Black Panther with a vintage-styled cartoon intro sequence. "If Wakanda's in trouble, I've got your answer/ Pick up the phone and call Black Panther!" went the theme song. "He's got really sharp claws, and he's ready to fight/ He's cooler than Thor because he's not white/ So just give a holla to King T'Challa."