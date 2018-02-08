Watch Amy Schumer's Uproarious 'I Feel Pretty' Trailer

Amy Schumer uncovers her true beauty with the help of a minor head injury in the hilarious new trailer for I Feel Pretty. The actress premiered the clip on Ellen, and the trailer begins at the 1:23 mark.

In I Feel Pretty, Schumer plays Renee, a woman who's always wanted to be "undeniably pretty" but struggles with body image issues. Even a baby shakes her confidence when he starts crying during a game of peek-a-boo. However, after falling off a stationary bike in a spin class, Renee suddenly sees herself as supermodel-gorgeous, even though her appearance hasn't changed.

"In my mind, I [as Renee] am Gisele, I am one the Jenner-Kardashians, gorgeous," Schumer explained to Ellen DeGeneres.

Imbued with a new sense of self-confidence, Renee begins remaking her life with a new boyfriend (played by Rory Scovel) and a new job. During an interview for a position in the fashion industry, Renee stuns her potential employers by saying with absolute sincerity, "Modeling is an option for me, but it's not who I am."

"It's a really funny and sweet movie that I think will make us all feel better," Schumer told DeGeneres. "It made me feel better to play the role."

I Feel Pretty also stars Michelle Williams, Naomi Campbell, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper and Aidy Bryant. Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein wrote and directed the film, which opens June 29th.