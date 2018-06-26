Watch Aliens Wreak Havoc in Gruesome 'Predator' Red Band Trailer

A group of ex-soldiers fight each other and the deadliest hunters in the universe in the gritty new red band trailer for the upcoming reboot of The Predator. The movie is set to open September 14th.



In the new film, the extraterrestrials return to earth to wreak more unholy havoc, having genetically increased their intelligence, strength and killing power with the DNA from other species. The new trailer teases plenty of gruesome scenes as one alien tears up a military research facility, holds a human victim aloft and even appears to fight a fellow predator.

To that end, the ex-soldiers tasked with stopping the invaders also end up fighting amongst themselves. At one point Keegan-Michael Key's character targets Thomas Jane's with a vicious burn – "Hey Baxley, if your mom's vagina were a video game, it'd be rated E for Everyone" – and receives a chokehold in return.

The Predator also stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Alfie Allen and Yvonne Strahovski. Shane Black directed the film and co-wrote it with Fred Dekker. Black notably helped write the original 1987 Predator film – though his contributions went uncredited – and co-starred in the movie as Rick Hawkins.