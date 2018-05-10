Watch Aliens Return With a Vengeance in New 'Predator' Trailer

Outer space's deadliest hunters return to wreak havoc on Earth in the action-packed first trailer for the upcoming reboot of The Predator. The movie is set to open September 14th.



Related 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018 From a solo Black Panther to a young Han Solo, Spielberg going retro to Barry Jenkins doing James Baldwin – the films we can't wait to see this year

In the new film, the extraterrestrials are drawn back to Earth by a young boy, who, in the opening scenes of the trailer, uncovers a toy-size version of their spaceship in a mysterious box. After a crash landing, the aliens immediately begin dispatching humans with ruthless efficiency, having genetically increased their intelligence, strength and killing power with the DNA from other species. Of course, the only people capable of stopping the invaders are a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers, led by Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook) and a disgruntled science teacher, Casey Bracket (Olivia Munn).

The Predator also stars Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane and Yvonne Strahovski. Shane Black directed the film and co-wrote it with Fred Dekker. Black notably helped write the original 1987 Predator film – though his contributions went uncredited – and co-starred in the movie as Rick Hawkins.

