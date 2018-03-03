Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway to Present Best Picture at 2018 Oscars

A year after one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will return to the Oscars to once again reveal the Best Picture winner.

TMZ first reported that the Bonnie & Clyde co-stars would appear together again at Sunday's ceremony, with the Hollywood Reporter confirming that Beatty and Dunaway will present the evening's biggest prize, a redemption of sorts following last year's Moonlight/La La Land mistake.

At the 2017 Academy Awards, Dunaway and Beatty announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner after an accountant from PricewaterhouseCoopers, the firm that oversees Oscar balloting, accidentally handed Beatty the envelope for Best Actress (which La La Land's Emma Stone won) instead of Best Picture; Moonlight was the rightful winner of the Best Picture category.

While La La Land producers gave their acceptance speeches, chaos broke out onstage as soon after the accountant, later revealed to be Brian Cullinan, realized his error. Moonlight's cast and crew then took the stage to accept Best Picture.

Beatty and Dunaway were initially blamed for the mix-up – host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly asked the actor, "Warren, what did you do?" – before the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences clarified after the show that "human error" on behalf of the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants, neither of whom will take part in the 2018 ceremony, was the reason for the unbelievable Oscar moment.

The Academy previously announced additional safeguards, including a third accountant and banned cellphone use backstage, to prevent another disaster.