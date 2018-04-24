'Venom': See Tom Hardy Battle Goons, Inner Alien Symbiote in New Trailer

Tom Hardy battles the evil alien symbiote within him in the gritty new trailer for Marvel's Venom. The film is set to open October 5th.



Set in San Francisco, Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a reporter investigating the Life Foundation, its chief, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), and the work they do with alien symbiotes. For his trouble, Brock becomes infected with one of those symbiotes, which slowly turns him into Venom.

The new Venom trailer is packed with a mix of corporate intrigue and comic book action, as the Venom symbiote lurches from Brock's body and allows him to easily dispatch Drake's hired goons. But there's an element of psychological horror as well as the symbiote exerts more control over Brock – "The way I see it, we can do whatever we want," Venom growls – until finally, at the end of the clip, Brock completely transforms into Venom.

Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) directed Venom, which also stars Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.