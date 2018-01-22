'Transformers,' 'Fifty Shades Darker' Lead 2018 Razzie Nominations

Transformers: The Last Knight, Fifty Shades Darker and The Mummy were among the nominees for the 38th annual Golden Raspberry Awards ("The Razzies"), which celebrates the "worst achievements in film."

The latest Transformers installment locked down an industry-leading nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Screen Combo ("Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions"), Worst Director (Michael Bay), Worst Screenplay and worst acting nods for four of the film's stars: Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock and Mark Wahlberg, who was also nominated for Worst Actor for his work in Daddy's Home 2.

The Transformers series previously "won" the Razzie for Worst Picture in 2009 with Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Transformers: The Last Knight was also crowned Rolling Stone's Worst Film of 2017.



After Fifty Shades of Grey tied for Worst Picture in 2016, the sequel is now also nominated in that category, along with stars Dakota Johnson (Worst Actress) and Jamie Dornan (Worst Actor) – both winners in that category in 2016 – Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (James Foley), Worst Supporting Actress (Kim Basinger) and Worst Screen Combo ("Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions").

The Mummy was similarly nominated in all the major categories, including Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress (Russell Crowe and Sofia Boutella, respectively) and Worst Actor for Tom Cruise, who is vying for his first Razzie following losses in 1988 for Cocktail and 2005 for War of the Worlds.

Baywatch and The Emoji Movie round out the Worst Picture category. The Razzies, a beacon of controversy, also nominated Jennifer Lawrence for Worst Actress for her role in Mother!, with director Darren Aronofsky also recognized for his work on that horror film. By contrast, Peter Travers gave the film three-and-a-half stars in his Rolling Stone review.

The Golden Raspberry Awards winners will be announced on March 3rd, one day before the Academy Awards. At the 2017 ceremony, the "documentary" Hillary's America won Worst Picture while Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice picked up four awards.



Worst picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst actress

Katherine Heigl (Unforgettable)

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mother!)

Tyler Perry (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)

Emma Watson (The Circle)

Worst actor

Tom Cruise (The Mummy)

Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades Darker)

Zac Efron (Baywatch)

Mark Wahlberg (Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actor

Javier Bardem (Mother! and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Russell Crowe (The Mummy)

Josh Duhamel (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Mel Gibson (Daddy’s Home 2)

Anthony Hopkins (Collide and Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

Worst supporting actress

Kim Basinger (Fifty Shades Darker)

Sofia Boutella (The Mummy)

Laura Haddock (Transformers XVII: Last Knight)

Goldie Hawn (Snatched)

Susan Sarandon (A Bad Moms Christmas)

Worst screen combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry and Either the Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Worst remake, ripoff or sequel

Baywatch

BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst director

Darren Aronofsky (Mother!)

Michael Bay (Transformers XVII: The Last Knight)

James Foley (Fifty Shades Darker)

Alex Kurtzman (The Mummy)

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis (The Emoji Movie)

Worst screenplay

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight