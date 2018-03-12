Tommy Wiseau, the idiosyncratic director and star of modern cult classic The Room, isn't going to play the Joker in Todd Phillips' upcoming Batman movie. But that didn't stop him from auditioning for the lead role in a hilarious, yet slightly disturbing, Nerdist video.

The actor-filmmaker channels Heath Ledger's lunatic character, borrowing signature lines from 2008's The Dark Knight. "What doesn't kill you make you stranger," says Wiseau, decked out in full face paint and holding a Joker card. "Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight? Did you? No. But I did. And I did like the devil."

Wiseau – the subject of James Franco's acclaimed biopic The Disaster Artist – also recruited Room co-star Greg Sestero to play Batman for the grand finale.

When Joaquin Phoenix was announced as a candidate to play the Joker in the upcoming Phillips film in February, Wiseau tweeted to the director, "Todd. DM me." (Sestero, naturally, volunteered to play the Caped Crusader.)

Wiseau and Sestero will co-star in the upcoming, two-part black comedy Best F(r)iends. The first volume premieres nationwide March 30th and April 2nd via Fathom Events.