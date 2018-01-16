Timothee Chalamet Donates Salary From Woody Allen Film to Charity

Actor Timothée Chalamet said he will donate his full salary from Woody Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York, to Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. "I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve," Chalamet wrote on Instagram.

Chalamet's decision to donate his salary comes after his co-star, Rebecca Hall, also announced that she would donate her salary from A Rainy Day in New York to the Time's Up legal defense fund. Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a child.

Chalamet had a breakout year in 2017, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his turn Call Me By Your Name and positive reviews for his performance in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird (Gerwig also recently spoke out against Allen, saying she regretted working on his film, To Rome With Love). On Instagram, the actor said 2017 "changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education."

The actor said he has tried to build a career and choose projects as if he were following "in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire," but noted, "I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job – that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence."

Chalamet continued: "I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I'm not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film."

Chalamet and Hall's decisions to donate their Rainy Day in New York salaries comes amidst a growing, if not belated, backlash against Allen. The filmmaker was initially accused of abusing Farrow in 1993, but was never prosecuted and has denied any wrongdoing. In 2014, Farrow penned an open letter in The New York Times in which she reiterated her allegations of abuse. Farrow, and her brother, Ronan Farrow, have continued to speak out against Allen, and after the 2018 Golden Globes, Dylan said on Twitter that she hoped the Time's Up movement would affect her father.

