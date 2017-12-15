Three More Women Accuse Dustin Hoffman of Sexual Misconduct

Three more women have accused Dustin Hoffman of sexual misconduct, following recent reports of four other women who have alleged the actor had sexually harassed and/or assaulted them.

In an exclusive with Variety, the three women claim the incidents happened in the 1980s. Two of the alleged events detailed by Melissa Kester and a person who requested to remain anonymous occurred while making the 1987 film, Ishtar and included alleged digital penetration. The other involved Cori Thomas, who was a friend of Hoffman's daughter, Karina. Thomas alleges he exposed himself to her when she was a teenager.

A rep for Dustin Hoffman did not return a request for comment from Rolling Stone. Hoffman's attorney Mark A. Neubauer of Carlton Fields Jordan Burt said the accusations against Hoffman were "defamatory falsehoods" in a statement to Variety.

Thomas was 16 years old when the alleged event took place. She attended high school with Karina. An aspiring actress, she claims that she met the actor in 1980. Thomas claims she spent one afternoon walking around Manhattan with Karina and Dustin Hoffman and after having dinner together, they ventured to the hotel where Hoffman was staying at the time.

According to Thomas, her parents were to pick her up at the restaurant, but Hoffman suggested they wait at his hotel. Once there, Thomas claims that Karina went home "because it was a school night and she had homework. So she left, and I was left in the hotel room with him alone."

Thomas claims that Hoffman then went to the bathroom and she heard the shower turn on. After several minutes, she claims he came out in a towel, which he then shed. "He was standing there naked. I think I almost collapsed," she told Variety. "It was the first time I had ever seen a naked man. I was mortified." She said he eventually put on a robe and allegedly asked for a foot rub, to which she acquiesced.

Soon after, Thomas' parents called to pick her up. She claims she didn't tell her mother until decades later. "I was humiliated," she said. She also claims she didn't tell Karina, who later served as a bridesmaid in Thomas' wedding, and didn't share the story with anyone else until her daughter was born, seven years after the incident allegedly occurred.

Kester was a recent college graduate when she met Hoffman during the making of Ishtar. At the time, Kester was dating a man who was working on music for the film. She said her boyfriend and Hoffman were working in a studio in Malibu when she met the actor for the first time. The second time she visited the studio, she said that she shared her interest in writing and Hoffman allegedly "seemed really interested" and suggested that he might want to work with her and asked for her phone number, which she provided.

On her third visit, Kester said they were tracking Hoffman's vocals in a sound booth where he could only be viewed from the chest up from the control room where her boyfriend and an engineer were recording the actor. Kester said Hoffman was struggling with his vocals and requested that she join him in the sound booth. "He may have been flirtatious, but it wasn't to the point of being obscene, because my boyfriend was there," she said. So she went into the booth and while there she claimed he was hugging her while he was doing his vocal take. "And as he's doing that, he literally stuck his finger down my pants," Kester claimed. "He put his finger inside me." She said she froze.

Kester claimed Hoffman continued to call her after the event. She said she rebuffed his request to meet the first time he called and after the third time, she told him to stop calling, which he did.

The third women who asked to remain anonymous said she was 22-years-old when she met Hoffman working on Ishtar in a non-speaking role for one of the film's nightclub scenes. She said he invited her to lunch in his dressing room, and she dined with him. About a week later, she claimed the actor invited her to the set for the last day of the shoot and she went.

After the shoot, she said she was going to leave, but claimed the actor asked her to stay for the wrap party. Late that evening, he offered her a ride home in a station wagon that was filled with others from the shoot, so she and Hoffman got into the back of the car where she claims they had to lay down next to each other. "There are people inches from us, " she said. "And he just took his hand and stuck his fingers right up inside of me." She said she froze and didn't know what to do. After the incident, she said she was dropped off and Hoffman told her to meet him at San Remo where he was staying. She described herself as being in "a kind of fugue state," and she eventually went to San Remo, where she claimed he allegedly performed oral sex on her and they had intercourse. While she described what allegedly took place in the station wagon as non-consensual, when asked by Variety if what took place at San Remo was also non-consensual, she said, "I don't know."

Hoffman was recently questioned by John Oliver about previous allegations of sexual misconduct during a panel discussion that took place prior to a 20th anniversary screening of the movie, Wag the Dog. During the reportedly contentious confrontation, Hoffman denied allegations made by Anna Graham Hunter, who accused him of groping her while she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of 1985 TV movie, Death of a Salesman. Wendy Riss Gatsionis has also claimed that Hoffman made inappropriate comments to her during a pitch meeting in 1991 and Hoffman's Graduate co-star Katharine Ross alleged the actor groped her during a screentest for the renowned 1967 film. Actress Kathryn Rosetter, who worked with Hoffman in a Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, has also accused him of allegedly repeatedly groping her.