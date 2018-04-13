'The Incredibles 2': Parr Family Balance Superhero Life in New Trailer

The Parr family struggles to balance family life with fighting crime in Pixar's new trailer for The Incredibles 2.

The clip opens with the Parrs sitting down to Chinese take-out, as Violet bickers with her brother, "Dash," about not washing his hands. Then they address the "elephant in the room": Helen's "new job" of reviving her superhero persona, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter).

Winston (Bob Odenkirk), who fronts a telecommunications company, aims to revive the public perception of superheroes with Elastigirl at the forefront. "It's time to make some wrong things right," he says. "Help me bring supers back into the sunlight." The Parrs accept the challenge – including an upgrade from their modest home to a swanky mansion – but Bob/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) grows increasingly bored by his role as stay-at-home dad, helping with homework and feeding the baby.

Elastigirl is dealing with her own ethical dilemmas from the new job. "You know it's crazy, right?" she says. "To help my family, I've gotta leave it. To fix the law, I've gotta break it." The trailer also previews the eerie Underminer villain and a series of intense action sequences.

Pixar veteran Brad Bird – who wrote and directed the original 2004 installment – also helmed the sequel, which hits theaters on June 15th.