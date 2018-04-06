'The First Purge': See Marisa Tomei Star in Terrifying First Trailer

The origins of "The Purge" are terrifyingly examined in the upcoming The First Purge, a prequel of sorts to the hit horror film franchise.

Related 13 Horror Filmmakers You Need to Know Meet the next wave of moviemakers who'll scare you to death

In the series' fourth installment, Marisa Tomei portrays one of the architects of the Purge, a 12-hour window of bloody lawlessness where even homicide is legal.

When the inaugural Purge is met with indifference in one community, the government surreptitiously deploys its own troops to help spark the slaughter, forcing the citizens to band together and fight the disguised military. As shown in the trailer, Tomei's character soon regrets the dubious Purge and the genocide of United States citizens.

According to the film's synopsis, "To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation."

The First Purge – which precedes The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Day – arrives on July 4th. The horror movie was previously named one of Rolling Stone's 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018.