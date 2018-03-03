'The Emoji Movie,' Tom Cruise Honored at 2018 Razzie Awards

The Emoji Movie "won" four Razzies, including Worst Picture, as the 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards honored 2017's worst films and performances on the day before the Oscars.

Related 10 Worst Movies of 2017 From overblown blockbusters to incoherent indies, misguided sequels to (sigh) more Michael Bay – the year's cinematic creme de la crud

The animated film – which Peter Travers wrote in his Rolling Stone review "isn't a steaming pile of poop – but it's close" – also earned Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Tony Leondis) and Worst Screen Combo ("Any two obnoxious emojis").

Tom Cruise finally took home his first Razzie for Worst Actor thanks to his role in The Mummy, the star's first win in three nominations following Razzie losses in 1988 (Cocktail) and 2005 (War of the Worlds). Tyler Perry was awarded Worst Actress for playing Madea in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

Fifty Shades Darker also scored a pair of Razzie Awards for Worst Supporting Actress (Kim Basinger) and Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel; the trilogy's final installment, Fifty Shades Freed, arrived in 2018 to a zero-star Rolling Stone review.

Transformers: The Last Knight, Rolling Stone's Worst Film of 2017 and the Razzie frontrunner with an industry-leading nine nominations, went home empty-handed.

In a Razzie spin, the ceremony's "In Memoriam" section is dedicated to Hollywood figures whose careers ended in 2017, a list that notably includes Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Louis C.K. and more men exposed by the #MeToo movement. "Very sorry, but we won't be missing you… or your kind," the Razzies wrote after the tribute.



2018 Golden Raspberry Winners



Worst Picture: The Emoji Movie

Worst Actress: Tyler Perry, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Worst Actor: Tom Cruise, The Mummy

Worst Supporting Actor: Mel Gibson, Daddy’s Home 2

Worst Supporting Actress: Kim Basinger, Fifty Shades Darker

Worst Screen Combo: Any two obnoxious emojis, The Emoji Movie

Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel: Fifty Shades Darker

Worst Director: Tony Leondis, The Emoji Movie

Worst Screenplay: The Emoji Movie

Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It! Baywatch

Barry L. Bumstead Award: CHiPS