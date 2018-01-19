When the opening sequence of the new trailer for Super Troopers 2 involves Farva shooting and killing a bald eagle with a rifle and then expecting to win something for the deed, it's a good bet that the sequel will remain true to its original: jokes and characters are the focus over plot.

Still, the new clip provides some details to the film's storyline. Apparently, a French-Canadian town is found to be in American territory and so the Vermont state troopers are assigned to take over the existing Canadian station and phase out the current Mountie unit. Naturally, wackiness ensues.

The Broken Lizard comedy group that crowdfunded the sequel – Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Foster (Paul Soter), Mac (Steve Lemme), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), Farva (Kevin Heffernan) – are all back, along with Captain O'Hagen (Brian Cox) and Ursula (Marisa Coughlan). The new clip also features Rob Lowe and Lynda Carter.

Jim Gaffigan, Fred Savage, Tyler Labine, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso and Hayes MacArthur are also among the cast. Super Troopers 2 opens in theaters on April 20th.