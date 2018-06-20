Watch Steve Carell Combat PTSD With Art in 'Welcome to Marwen' Trailer

Steve Carell plays a traumatized photographer in the new movie Welcome to Marwen, the true story of artist Mark Hogancamp's battle with PTSD by creating miniature World War II town.

Related 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018 From a solo Black Panther to a young Han Solo, Spielberg going retro to Barry Jenkins doing James Baldwin – the films we can't wait to see this year

Director Robert Zemeckis puts a cinematic spin on the story, which was depicted in the 2010 documentary Marwencol. The tech-savvy filmmaker combines flesh-and-blood footage with motion capture action to capture Hogancamp's fictitious town, which he populated with characters resembling himself, his loved ones and, as Nazis, the men who attacked him and left him brain damaged.

The film's synopsis states, "When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation—a testament to the most powerful women he knows—through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one."

Welcome to Marwen, which opens in time for awards season on November 21st, co-stars Janelle Monae, Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger and Eliza Gonzalez.