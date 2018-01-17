'Star Wars' Details Han Solo Film Synopsis

Star Wars unveiled the official synopsis of the upcoming Han Solo standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story. The movie is scheduled to open May 25th.



Related 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018 From a solo Black Panther to a young Han Solo, Spielberg going retro to Barry Jenkins doing James Baldwin – the films we can't wait to see this year

"Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy," the synopsis reads. "Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."

Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich as the young space smuggler made famous by Harrison Ford. The cast also includes Donald Glover as Calrissian, Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Michael Kenneth Williams. Ron Howard directed the film, though he arrived after the franchise split with original directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, over creative differences. Star Wars vet Lawrence Kasdan wrote Solo with his son, Jon Kasdan.

Solo marks the second Star Wars anthology film, following 2016's Rogue One, and a third is scheduled to arrive in 2020. Meanwhile, Episode IX of the main franchise series is set to arrive December 20th, 2019, with Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams taking over the film following the departure of Colin Trevorrow.

