Spike Lee highlights the fascinating true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American detective who resolves to take down the Ku Klux Klan, in the magnetic first trailer for his upcoming film BlacKkKlansman.

The clip opens with Stallworth (John David Washington) applying for – and receiving – a job at the Colorado Springs Police Department, where he becomes the first-ever black officer. "There's never been a black cop in this city," his superior informs him. "We think you might be the man to open things up around here."

After settling into the new gig, Stallworth hatches a plan to infiltrate the KKK using his veteran colleague Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) as his in-person proxy at their meetings. Posing as a white man on the phone, he calls up Grand Wizard David Duke (Topher Grace) and manages to set up an introduction. "I hate blacks. I hate Jews, Mexicans and Irish, Italians and Chinese," he says. "But my mouth to God's ears, I really hate those black rats – and anyone else really that doesn't have pure white Aryan blood running through their veins."

Zimmerman meets with the KKK members and learns of their plans for a "big year" filled with cross burnings and marches. Meanwhile, as the Black Power movement builds momentum, we learn from the KKK that "a war's a comin'."

Jordan Peele (Key & Peele, Get Out) co-produced BlacKkKlansman, which hits theaters on August 10th.