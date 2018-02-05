'Solo': Watch Thrilling First Trailer for 'Star Wars' Spinoff

After a sneak peek during the Super Bowl, the first full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story was unveiled Monday. The spinoff focuses on the pre-A New Hope adventures of Han Solo.

"I've been running scams on the street since I was 10. I was kicked out of the flight academy for having a mind of my own," Alden Ehrenreich, who portrays the young Solo, says in voiceover. "I'm gonna be a pilot. The best in the galaxy."

Without giving away too much of the plot, the trailer hints at a mission masterminded by Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett, who recruits Solo, his trusted Chewbacca, Qi'Ra (Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and a character played by Thandie Newton to join his crew.

Laser fights and spaceship battles ensue before the trailer closes with Solo, at the helm of his beloved Millennium Falcon, navigating the ship through the arms and tentacles of an enormous octopus-like monster floating in space. "I thought we were in trouble there for a second, but it's fine. We're fine," Solo charmingly reassures his crew while narrowing escaping death.

A previously released synopsis for the film stated, "Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy," the synopsis reads. "Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes."

Solo, the Star Wars series' second anthology film following 2016's Rogue One, and one of Rolling Stone's 50 Most Anticipated Films of 2018, arrives in theaters May 25th.

The trailer will likely reassure Star Wars fans worried by Solo's well-documented disharmonious production, which included the departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller well into filming; Ron Howard was brought onboard to help finish the film.

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it's become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we've decided to part ways," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in June 2017.