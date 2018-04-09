The thrilling new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney's upcoming Han Solo spinoff film, gives Donald Glover a proper introduction as "the best smuggler around," Lando Calrissian.

Related How Rian Johnson Turned 'The Last Jedi' Into His Own 'Star Wars' Movie Whether you love it or loathe, the director has injected his sensibility into the 'Star Wars' universe – and that makes all the difference

The clip opens with Qi’Ra (Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke) asking Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) about his ultimate mission. "Is it revenge? Money? Or is it something else?" she ponders. We cut to Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), who recruits a desperate Solo to join his crew for an important job.

"I'm a driver, and I'm a flyer," Solo says. "I've waited a long time for a shot like this." Solo then encounters Calrissian, whom he touts as almost a mythical figure, in a bar. "Everything you've heard about me is true," the cocky smuggler boasts. Between the dialogue, the clip incorporates dazzling action shots featuring Imperial troopers and the Millennium Falcon.

The first official trailer debuted in February. In that preview, Solo talks about being "the best [pilot] in the galaxy." Solo, the Star Wars franchise's second anthology spin-off following 2016's Rogue One, hits theaters on May 25th. The movie is one of Rolling Stone's 50 Most Anticipated Films of 2018.

Solo: A Story Wars Story has encountered numerous roadblocks during production, including the departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller during the shoot. Filmmaker Ron Howard was hired to complete the film.