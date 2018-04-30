'Solo': Ron Howard Previews Empire-Ruled Planet in 'Star Wars' Teaser

Director Ron Howard previewed the darkness of an Empire-ruled planet in a new teaser clip promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story, the upcoming Han Solo spinoff film.

Related 50 Best 'Star Wars' Characters of All Time From Mos Eisely aliens to the most dangerous Jedi ever, our updated ranking of the heroes and villains in a galaxy far, far away

"The Star Wars universe that we see in Solo was different from anything that we've seen in any previous Star Wars movies," the filmmaker said. "The Empire controls everything – everyone is struggling to survive, but we discover this incredibly free spirit."



Over a rapid-fire montage of Solo's adventures, Howard spoke about the titular smuggler-pilot's "rite of passage" presented throughout the film – "the tests he needs to face, the challenges he has to endure to become [Han Solo]; those first encounters with Chewbacca, with the Millennium Falcon, with Lando Calrissian."

The clip also includes audio from Alden Ehrenreich (Solo), Donald Glover (Calrissian), Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra) and screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who calls Solo "the most exciting character in the [Star Wars] saga." Like the previous trailers, this teaser is light on plot but heavy on thrilling visuals, previewing blaster fights and brooding cityscapes.

Solo, the franchise's second anthology spin-off following 2016's Rogue One, hits theaters on May 25th.