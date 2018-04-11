Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage, Fear in Docu-Series Trailer

Serena Williams describes the fear and exhilaration of achieving a Grand Slam title while in the early stages of pregnancy in the first trailer for HBO's new docu-series, Being Serena.

"I was like, 'How am I going to get through this?" she says in the clip. Her sister, fellow tennis star Venus Williams – whom Serena defeated during the 2017 Australian Open – joked that Serena had an unfair advantage. "It was two against one," she said, laughing. "I want a rematch."

Serena described the thrill of motherhood and her "total opposites" relationship with husband, Reddit cofounder, Alexis Ohanian. "I've always envisioned myself as a mom," she reflects. "But it happened so unexpectedly."

The clip ends with Williams' words of wisdom, as she considers the obstacles she conquered in returning to tennis: "Without fear, without doubt, without discomfort, what is there for a person to overcome?"

The first installment of the five-part Being Serena airs May 2nd on HBO.