See Will Forte in Amusing 'National Lampoon' Biopic Trailer

Gags, naughty cover shoots, cocaine and other debauchery are showcased in the new trailer for the David Wain-directed A Futile and Stupid Gesture, the upcoming biopic on National Lampoon cofounder Doug Kenney.

Related 10 Best Movies of 2017 From WWII to the war on America's free press, a riot-torn Detroit to the Sunken Place – Peter Travers on his Top 10 films of the year

Will Forte plays the younger Kenney while Martin Mull portrays the older Kenney in the film, which is based on the book A Futile and Stupid Gesture: How Doug Kenney and National Lampoon Changed Comedy Forever by Josh Karp.

The trailer highlights the wild antics that took place behind the magazine, reflecting its ethos, and features the characters that shaped the publication, which also spawned the classic comedies Animal House and Caddyshack.

The cast includes Domnhall Gleeson as magazine cofounder Henry Beard, Joel McHale as Chevy Chase, Seth Green as Christopher Guest, John Gemberling as John Belushi, Jackie Tohn as Gilda Radner and Jon Daly as Bill Murray.

A Futile and Stupid Gesture will premiere on Netflix on January 26th and will be featured during Sundance Film Festival next month as well.