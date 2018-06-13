See Tim Burton's Live-Action Remake of Disney's 'Dumbo' in New Trailer

Tim Burton reimagines the animated Disney classic in the upcoming live-action remake of Dumbo, set to hit theaters in March 2019. A teaser-trailer previews the all-star cast, including Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin.

The film stars Farrell as Holt Farrier, a former circus star who returns home from war and finds work with a Max Medici's (DeVito) struggling troupe, helping take care of a newborn elephant, Dumbo, whose massive ears become a comedic focus of their show. But their fortunes change when Farrier's children discover that the animal can fly.

The teaser, while light on plot, previews some of Burton's vivid visuals – including a dreamlike shot of trapeze artist Colette Marchant (Green) swinging from a massive chandelier.

Disney has announced several other revamped versions of their popular animated films. Beyoncé, Donald Glover and Seth Rogen will voice characters in director Jon Favreau's upcoming version of The Lion King, out in 2019; Will Smith will star as Genie in Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin, also out in 2019; and Niki Caro's revamped Mulan is expected in 2020.

