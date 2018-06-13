Watch Terrifying New Trailer for 'The Conjuring' Spinoff 'The Nun'

The Conjuring universe continues to expand this September with The Nun, which unveiled its terrifying teaser trailer.

The film focuses on the "demon nun" that haunted audiences since The Conjuring 2, with The Nun journeying to the Romanian abbey to tell the "darkest chapter" in the horror series.

"When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret," the film's synopsis states.

"Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

The Nun, hitting multiplexes September 7th, stars Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga and was directed by Corin Hardy, with Conjuring director James Wan on board as producer.

The Nun is the fifth film in The Conjuring universe, following the 2013 original (one of Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Horror Movies of the 21st Century), its 2016 sequel and a pair of spin-off films about a haunted doll, 2014's Annabelle and 2017's Annabelle: Creation. The Conjuring 3 and a third Annabelle movie are also in the works.