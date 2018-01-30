See Terrifying First Trailer for Sundance Horror Hit 'Hereditary'

A grieving family veers toward madness in the new trailer for Hereditary. The horror film debuted earlier this month at Sundance and appeared on Rolling Stone's list of 20 best movies from the festival.

Hereditary opens with the death of Ellen Graham, which leaves her daughter (Toni Collette) and grandchildren in mourning. "It's heartening to see so many strange new faces here today," Collette says at the funeral. "I know my mother would be very touched, and probably a little suspicious. My mother was a very secretive and private woman."

This sets the table for the rest of the creepy, unsettling trailer. Ominous incidents pile up; soon one grandchild is cutting the head off a dead bird and another is being slammed into a desk by an invisible force. The teaser comes to a close with a flurry of images – various characters screaming, one person on fire – ending with a crescendo of menace.

Hereditary was written and directed by Ari Aster. The film is set for wide release on June 8th, 2018.