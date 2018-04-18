Watch Terrifying Final 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer

"A rescue op? What could go wrong?" Chris Pratt mockingly asks in the newest, and final, trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. A lot can and does go wrong as Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are tasked with removing 14 dinosaur species off an island that's threatened by a volcano.

While previous trailers set up Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as a race against time and nature, the final preview reveals that a shadowy arms company interested in using dinosaurs as killing machines is also involved, and the dinosaur they are most interested is Blue, a velociraptor that Pratt's character trained in the original blockbuster.

With horror director J.A. Boyona now behind the camera, the sequel amps up the suspense and terror, including one scene where a frightening new species of raptor sneaks into a child's bedroom and another where a giant underwater dinosaur lurks inside the wave that carries a group of surfers.

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, one of Rolling Stone's 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018, opens June 22nd.

