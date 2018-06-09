See Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in New 'First Man' Trailer

Ryan Gosling portrays astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, in the first trailer for biopic First Man, which reunites Gosling with La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Related 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018 From a solo Black Panther to a young Han Solo, Spielberg going retro to Barry Jenkins doing James Baldwin – the films we can't wait to see this year

First Man tells "the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history," Universal Pictures said.

The trailer opens with Armstrong and his fellow astronauts doing life-threatening earthbound exercises to prepare for their fateful mission, as well as maneuvering a skeptical press that questions the necessity of fulfilling John F. Kennedy's dream of sending Americans to the moon.

"You're down here and you look up and you don't think about it too much, but space exploration changes your perception. It allows you to see things that we should've seen a long time ago," Gosling's Armstrong tells a reporter.

The first preview for First Man concludes moments before Armstrong takes his historic "small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

First Man, due out October 12th, also stars The Queen's Claire Foy as Armstrong's wife Janet Shearon, Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin and Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler and Shea Wingham as astronauts.