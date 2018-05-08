'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again': Watch Cher, Meryl Streep in Final Trailer

Characters return to their past while celebrating the promise of the future in the final new trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The film hits theaters on July 20th.

In the new clip, lead character Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is pregnant, which is somewhat of a secret, although her three possible dads (Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth) don't seem to have contained the news. Sophie's grandmother (Cher) shows up uninvited once the word is out and a celebration is planned.

"I have decided to commit to being a grandmother," Cher's character Ruby says. But when she's reminded that she will soon be a great-grandmother, she quips that she's "leaving that out of the bio." Meanwhile, Sophie's mom, Donna (Meryl Streep), and her two best friends, Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters), reminisce about how Sophie's mother and her possible dads' romances began, with a flashback to 1979.

As with the original, the sequel features the music of ABBA, plenty of celebratory singing and a bevy of choreographed dance numbers. Songs in the trailer include "Fernando," "Dancing Queen" and, of course, the film's namesake. The final trailer comes on the heels of ABBA announcing they've reunited to record their first new songs together in 35 years.