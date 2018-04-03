A teen punk fan unwittingly falls in love with an alien in the new trailer for How to Talk to Girls at Parties. The movie was co-written and directed by Hedwig and the Angry Inch director John Cameron Mitchell, based on an original story by science fiction author, Neil Gaiman.

Girls is set in London in the late 1970s, when punk erupted and became a national phenomenon. Enn, played by the actor Alex Sharp, attends a raucous show with two friends before meandering into a house party, where he encounters oddly dressed revelers with strange customs. "They must be from California," one of Alex Sharp's sidekicks decides.

Instead, this group – which includes Elle Fanning as Zan – turns out to be a passel of aliens "visiting Earth to complete a mysterious rite of passage." Enn is smitten with Zan, and he takes her around London introducing her to various human pastimes. Parts of the trailer play like punk-1970s version of Will Ferrell's Elf. Nicole Kidman also shows up as a rabble-rouser in her best punk-chic attire.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties does not yet have a release date.

