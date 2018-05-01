'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly Battle Quantum Realm

Paul Rudd returns to reprise his Ant-Man role with a new villain, new partner and some surprising teammates in the new trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In the sequel to 2015's Ant-Man, Rudd and his crime-fighting partner, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), team with her dad, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who created her supersuit. They battle a ghost-like creature and others after her mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) disappears into the alternate universe Quantum Realm.

In the new trailer, Rudd and Lilly shrink and grow (in Rudd's case, he becomes a massive 65 feet) while fighting their foes: Rudd turns a truck into a skateboard as he kicks away cars, and Lilly transforms a salt shaker into a giant deadly weapon in the action-filled clip. They've also banded with a group of burglars headed by Michael Peña's character, who previously stole Pym's tech.

Newcomer to the franchise Laurence Fishburne also makes an appearance in the trailer, where he discusses working on a project called Goliath. The Peyton Reed-directed Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.