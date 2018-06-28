See Nicolas Cage Seek Revenge in Bloody 'Mandy' Trailer

Red Miller (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy Bloom (Andrea Riseborough) seem to be living a peaceful life as a couple before a perverse cult enters their home and nabs Mandy in the new trailer for horror film, Mandy.

Related 25 Movies We Can't Wait to See at Sundance 2018 From a doc on Joan Jett to corporate satires, gritty indies and a psycho Nic Cage – our picks for this year's must-see Sundance titles

Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow) directed the movie, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Cosmatos also cowrote the film alongside Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

The trailer emphasizes the surreal vibes of the film, which features a creepy cult led by Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache) who seek to take over Mandy's body and soul, a handcrafted mythical looking weapon meant to hunt "crazy evil," enhanced animated footage, color-saturated scenes and a bloody-faced, wild-eyed Cage. It's soundtracked by the late composer and master of sonically shaping cinematic mood, Jóhann Jóhannsson (Sicario, Arrival).

Ned Dennehy, Olwen Fouéré, Richard Brake and Bill Duke also star. Mandy premieres in theaters on September 14th.