See Nick Offerman's Dad-Daughter Band in 'Hearts Beat Loud' Trailer

When a teenager is considering medical school, there probably aren't too many parents who would encourage them to stay home and form a band with them, but that's just what Nick Offerman's character does in the new trailer for Hearts Beat Loud.

Offerman plays Frank, a single dad who is struggling to keep his Brooklyn record store afloat while grappling with the fact that his daughter Sam (Kiersey Clemons) is about to head off to college at UCLA. The pair holds weekly jam sessions, which Frank wants to turn into a legitimate band, but Sam is reluctant. She changes her tune, however, when Frank uploads one of their songs, which gets some online traction and he and his daughter contemplate what to do next.

Jeff Tweedy makes a cameo in the film and in the new trailer. Directed by Brett Haley, Hearts Beat Loud also stars Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette. The film, which was featured at Sundance and South by Southwest Film Festivals, opens in theaters on June 8th.