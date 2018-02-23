See the New Trailer for Veteran Rapper Roxanne Shante's Biopic

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for Roxanne Roxanne, the biopic on rap pioneer Roxanne Shanté. The film, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, traces the life of Lolita "Roxanne Shanté" Gooden from the Queensbridge Projects to the national spotlight.

The Michael Larnell-directed film stars newcomer Chanté Adams in the titular role. Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) portrays the rapper's abusive boyfriend and Nia Long plays Shanté's mother, Peggy Gooden. The new trailer depicts the real-life struggles of the young aspiring rapper as she navigates her tumultuous romantic relationship, conflicts with her mother and early pregnancy while also performing rap battles and rising to fame.

Shanté serves as an executive producer for the film. "The characters and the actors that played my mom were just so dead on that I felt like I was stepping back in time," Shanté told Rolling Stone. "Some parts of the movie, I couldn't be there when they filmed them only because I couldn't relive it again." Roxanne Roxanne debuts on Netflix on March 23rd.