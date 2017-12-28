Watch Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy's Funny Deleted 'Breakfast Club' Scene

Molly Ringwald tries to influence Ally Sheedy's eating and sanitary habits in a hilarious deleted scene from John Hughes' 1985 classic, The Breakfast Club.

In the newly released clip (via Vulture), Ringwald and Sheedy's characters, Claire and Allison, are in the bathroom, where Claire chastises Allison for washing her hands yet eating chips near a toilet. Claire continues to condescend, telling Allison, "Really, I was just reacting to something I consider a little out of the ordinary. If you'd like to talk, I think I could probably handle it."

Allison, in turn, daintily grabs a clean paper towel, uses it to scoop a handful of chips that had fallen into the sink and then shoves them in her mouth with a crunch. As she exits, Claire sighs and says, "It's not correct."

It's unclear where the moment was originally intended to fit into The Breakfast Club, though it does pair perfectly with the famous lunch scene, during which Allison deconstructs a bologna sandwich and refills it with sugar sticks and cereal.



The deleted bathroom scene is among the 50 minutes of previously unreleased material set to appear on the Criterion Collection's upcoming re-release of The Breakfast Club, out January 2nd. The new edition also features new interviews with Ringwald and Sheedy, a new video essay featuring Hughes' production notes and rare promotional and archival interviews.

