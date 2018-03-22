Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon become unwitting spies in the new trailer for the upcoming action comedy film, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

While the clip opens with a James Bond-styled theme (there's also the movie title nod to the Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me) and the statement that "In 2018, women are killing it," best friends Audrey (played by Kunis) and Morgan (played by McKinnon) are not quite as suave at international espionage as initially implied.

They stumble into their new careers after it's revealed that Audrey's ex-boyfriend (played by Justin Theroux) is a CIA agent, which was previously unbeknownst to his former girlfriend. Assassins are coming after him and in turn, they're also after Audrey and her sidekick, too.

Their spy inexperience is humorously demonstrated when they leave Los Angeles and are on the lam in Europe. As they're being chased, they attempt to make a stolen car getaway, only to find that neither of them is capable of driving stick. A slow motion crash ensues while the car owners easily keep pace on foot. Later, a would-be torturer captures them and the two easily turn on each other, sharing the other's secrets with very little pain-induced prompting.

The Susanna Fogel-directed film also stars Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Ivanna Sakhno and Sam Heughan. The Spy Who Dumped Me opens in theaters on August 3rd.