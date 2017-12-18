Peter Jackson unveiled the first trailer for Mortal Engines, The Lord of the Rings filmmaker's big screen adaptation of the YA steampunk series.

The post-apocalyptic blockbuster's teaser trailer lays down the film's premise: a roving village is captured and then consumed by a giant hell-on-wheels that represents the city of London in a futuristic, nomadic world.

According to the film's synopsis, "Thousands of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, humankind has adapted and a new way of living has evolved. Gigantic moving cities now roam the Earth, ruthlessly preying upon smaller traction towns. Tom Natsworthy – who hails from a Lower Tier of the great traction city of London—finds himself fighting for his own survival after he encounters the dangerous fugitive Hester Shaw. Two opposites, whose paths should never have crossed, forge an unlikely alliance that is destined to change the course of the future."

Based on author Philip Reeve's Predator Cities series, the film stars Robert Sheehan, Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving and Stephen Lang. Jackson serves as producer on the film, which he co-wrote with Lord of the Rings collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. Jackson's King Kong special effects guru Christian Rivers makes his directorial debut on Mortal Engines, due out December 14th, 2018.