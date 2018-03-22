See Compelling New 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami' Trailer

Grace Jones takes viewers behind-the-scenes as well as onstage in the new trailer for Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami. The clip offers an intimate look at the icon's personal and public life.

Directed by Sophie Fiennes, the film comprises footage filmed over a decade. It traces her day-to-day life, from showcasing her roots to the world stage. Traveling the globe, she visits family in Jamaica and performs at various venues, where she appears onstage in myriad stunning costumes. The film features performances of her classic hits "Slave to the Rhythm" and "Pull Up to the Bumper" alongside newer material such as "Williams' Blood," "This Is" and "Hurricane."

It also offers candid, unvarnished moments that reveal a part of what makes her a compelling performer, fashion icon and symbol. From the meticulous way she gets ready for a show to insisting on delivering what's needed to achieve her vision, the clip showcases an uncompromising approach to her art. "The performer takes the risk, it's a lonely place," Jones says. "Fascinating, lonely place." She also boldly discusses anger and rage. "I don't strike without warning," she explains. Later she adds, "I'm paying for this myself. So, artistically we can do what we want to do."

The film, which debuted at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, will receive its North American theatrical release in April. Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami opens in New York on April 13th and Los Angeles on April 20th. It will also hit theaters in San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Miami and Detroit. Following its New York release, it will also open in Canadian cities, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.