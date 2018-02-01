See Chris Rock, Adam Sandler Bicker in New Wedding Comedy 'The Week Of'

Chris Rock and Adam Sandler play hilariously passive aggressive fathers of a soon-to-be-married couple in the new trailer for Netflix original movie, The Week Of.



The Robert Smigel-directed comedy chronicles the chaos of two families coming together the week before a wedding. The new trailer highlights plenty of that madness – from magic tricks gone awry to Steve Buscemi inexplicably smoking a cigarette while lying on a chimney. The action is centered around Sandler and Rock having a very fatherly fight over whether to turn on the car air conditioner.

"I'm just saying, A/C would be great," says Rock. "You say it, we'll turn it on," Sandler replies, prompting Rock to deadpan, "I said it." When Sandler acquiesces, he cracks, "How's this, let me turn it on for you – better? Ok, let's turn it off."

The Week Of premieres April 27th on Netflix. The film marks Sandler's fourth movie for the streaming service, following The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler. Last year, Sandler and Netflix inked another deal for four more movies.