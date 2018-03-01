See Chadwick Boseman Surprise 'Black Panther' Fans on 'Fallon'

Chadwick Boseman surprised multiple fans who recorded enthusiastic video clips about their love of the movie Black Panther as part of a segment for The Tonight Show. Boseman stars in the critically acclaimed film, which debuted February 16th and has dominated the box office ever since.

For The Tonight Show bit, fans of Black Panther were asked to speak on camera about what the film meant to them. Boseman stood behind a curtain with Jimmy Fallon listening, ready to hop out at the opportune moment. When he emerged from his hiding place, fan reactions varied from stunned shock to run-around-the-room excitement.

Fans repeatedly thanked Boseman for expanding the roles available to black actors and actresses on the big screen. "There's so many of us out here trying to create great things, and I was just so inspired as someone who wants to make movies one day that art can change the world," one woman said. "I cannot tell you how much it means to have you step into the role as our king and be holding it with such grace and poise and joy," another fan added.

Black Panther stormed into the theaters last month, setting a new domestic box office record for a film released in February with $218 million in ticket sales, according to The New York Times. The film continues to perform well, crossing $700 million in ticket sales last month. "I've seen it four times," one fan told Boseman. "I do have a life, but I saw it four times."