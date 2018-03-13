See Abbi Jacobson, Dave Franco in Chilling '6 Balloons' Trailer

In the new Netflix movie 6 Balloons, Abbi Jacobson plays a woman trying to help her brother (played by Dave Franco) combat heroin addiction.

The trailer shows a drugged-out Franco assuring his sister (Jacobson) that he won't use anymore. In a grim overhead shot moments later, Jacobson is caring for his child in a bathroom while Franco shoots up again in an adjacent toilet stall. The trailer comes to a quietly alarming end, as Jacobson whispers one phrase, "it's ok," over and over.



6 Balloons was written and directed by Marja-Lewis Ryan; it premiered at South by Southwest this week. The drama, which arrives on the streaming service on April 6th, takes place over the course of a single night. It also marks one of the first drama roles for Jacobson, who is best known as a comedian/actress in the hit Comedy Central series, Broad City.