'Scarface' Reunion Planned for Tribeca Film Festival

Anniversary screenings featuring the cast and crew of Scarface and Schindler's List will highlight this year's slate at the Tribeca Film Festival, which returns to New York for the 17th time next month.

To mark the 35th anniversary of Scarface, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer and director Brian De Palma will reunite at the Beacon Theatre on April 19th to screen the 1983 gangster epic and talk about the film and its lasting impact. Pacino previously took part in The Godfather reunion at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.



On April 26th at the same venue, Steven Spielberg will lead a panel that will include actors Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley and Embeth Davidtz honoring the 25th anniversary of the director's classic Schindler's List. New York Times critic Janet Maslin will moderate the post-screen conversation.

Additionally, the film festival will once again hold Tribeca Talks, with filmmakers like Alexander Payne (Election), Jason Reitman (Tully), Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) and Nancy Meyers taking part in the Tribeca Talks: The Directors Series.

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers will feature Bradley Cooper with Tribeca founder Robert De Niro, Spike Lee with Alec Baldwin and John Legend with Jamie Foxx, while the Tribeca Talks: The Journey conversation will focus on the career of Sarah Jessica Parker.

Tickets for Tribeca Film Festival events go on sale March 20th; check out the festival's site for more information.