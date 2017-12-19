See Sandra Bullock, Rihanna Plan Robbery in New 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

Sandra Bullock walks out of jail and right back into the life of a criminal mastermind in the new trailer for Ocean's 8.

Related 10 Best Movies of 2017 From WWII to the war on America's free press, a riot-torn Detroit to the Sunken Place – Peter Travers on his Top 10 films of the year

The film stars Bullock as the estranged sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean, who played the lead role in the previous three installments of the Ocean's trilogy. At the beginning of the trailer for the latest film, Bullock is playing penitent behind bars. "If I were to be released, I would just want the simple life," she assures her parole officer. "Hold down a job, make some friends, pay my bills."

To pay those bills, Bullock rounds up a criminal crew – including Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina – and comes up with a scheme to pull off a jewelry heist during the Met Gala. The rest of the trailer is a blur of plotting, betrayals and stylish parties as Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" plays in the background.

Ocean's 8 was co-written and directed by Gary Ross, the man behind Seabiscuit and The Hunger Games. Clooney and Steven Soderbergh served as producers. The film is set to open on June 8th, 2018.