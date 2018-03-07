Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg Talk Sexism, Equality in New Doc Trailer

In the new trailer for Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG, the eminently quotable Supreme Court Justice says: "I ask no favor for my sex; all I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks."

Related Ruth Bader Ginsburg on #MeToo, Kate McKinnon's 'SNL' Impression Supreme Court justice recounts her own experiences with sexual harassment during Sundance talk

The film, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, chronicles Ginsburg's early quest for gender equality in the workplace following advancements of the civil rights movement.



"I became a lawyer when women were not wanted by the legal profession," she says. "I did see myself as kind of a kindergarten teacher in those days because the judges didn't think sex discrimination existed."

The trailer also touches on the Justice's ascent as pop culture icon, "Notorious RBG," partly due to her bold Supreme Court dissents. "I'm 84 years old and everyone wants to take a picture with me." The clip blends archival footage with snippets of Ginsburg working out, signing autographs and speaking at various events.

Betsy West and Julie Cohen co-directed RBG. The documentary will screen in select theaters on May 4th. The film includes numerous interviews, including with activist Gloria Steinem and NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.