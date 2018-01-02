Rose McGowan to Star in Five-Part E! Documentary Series 'Citizen Rose'

Rose McGowan's campaign to bring sexual misconduct within Hollywood to light now has another dimension: on Tuesday, E! announced that the actress and activist will star in a new five-part documentary series titled Citizen Rose.

"You are formally invited into my mind and world," she said in a statement. "I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!'s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life."

McGowan will serve as both the star and producer for the series, which will kick off with a two-hour documentary in January.

"Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers," Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement. "We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change."

The series will follow McGowan as she prepares for the release of her new memoir, Brave, and the ongoing battle she is waging alongside other actresses and individuals speaking out in the #MeToo movement.

The former Charmed actress made headlines in October when she was temporarily suspended from Twitter after criticizing Harvey Weinstein. Since then, she has been a vocal advocate for the #MeToo movement, encouraging other women to come forward with their experiences and stories.

Most recently, McGowan slammed Meryl Streep and other actresses who plan to wear black to the Golden Globes, claiming that the movie icon knew about Weinstein's misconduct over the years.

"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @goldenglobes in silent protest," she wrote in the since-deleted tweet. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa."

Citizen Rose will premiere January 30th on E! at 8 p.m.