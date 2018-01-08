Watch Rose McGowan Praise #MeToo Movement in 'Citizen Rose' Trailer

Rose McGowan praises the #MeToo movement and references her experience speaking out against Harvey Weinstein in the first clip for her upcoming E! docu-series, Citizen Rose. "I was in the middle of my second movie for his company, and I get assaulted," the actress says in the teaser. "And I decided not to stay silent."

The video, which premiered during Sunday's Golden Globes, incorporates footage of McGowan's poignant October speech at the Women's Convention in Detroit – her first public appearance since accusing the former Hollywood executive of assault earlier that month. The actress tells the audience she's been "harassed" and "slut-shamed – just like [them]." Elsewhere, in what appears to be a hotel room, she smiles and says, "I wish I had more middle fingers."

In a statement about her upcoming series, McGown said she is "thrilled to partner with E! to amplify [her] message of bravery, art, joy and survival," Buzzfeed reports. "As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil."

Citizen Rose will premiere with a two-hour documentary special on Tuesday, January 30th at 8 p.m. ET. Subsequent episodes will follow in the spring.