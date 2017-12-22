In the riveting new trailer for Ridley Scott crime-thriller All the Money in the World, Christopher Plummer – the last-minute replacement for a fired Kevin Spacey – plays a cold-hearted oil tycoon who refuses to pay his grandson's ransom. "Everything has a price," his character, billionaire J. Paul Getty, intones in the clip. "The great struggle in life is coming to grips with what that price is."

For Getty, that price is "more." The trailer opens with 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) conversing with his captors, who threaten physical violence. "Fast as you can swallow," one of his abductors, Cinquanta (Romain Duris) tells the teenager, extending a bottle of alcohol. "You drink enough, you can't feel a thing."

After the elder Getty refuses to pay up, John's mother, Gail, (Michelle Williams) plots a rescue attempt with former CIA operative Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg).

The film's producers removed Spacey from his starring role following allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Scott quickly re-shot all of the character's scenes with Plummer, managing to uphold the film's December 25th release date.