Rebecca Hall Donates Salary From New Woody Allen Film to Time's Up

Actress Rebecca Hall, who appears in Woody Allen's next film A Rainy Day in New York, announced she would donate her salary from that movie to the Time's Up legal defense fund.

The actress, who also appeared in the director's 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona, added that she wouldn't work with the filmmaker again "after reading and re-reading [Allen's daughter's] Dylan Farrow's statements of a few days ago." Farrow has accused Allen of sexually abusing her as a child.

"I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed," Hall wrote on Instagram of working with Allen. "That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today."

Hall said that she was initially excited to work with Allen again because "he gave me one of my first significant roles in film" and the new movie was filming in New York, her hometown.

"The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn't have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day," Hall wrote. "I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened."

As a "small gesture," Hall said she would donate her Rainy Day in New York wage to Time's Up. "I've also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere," the actress wrote.

Hall's statement comes three days after Greta Gerwig, who appeared in Allen's 2012 film To Rome With Love, similarly expressed regret about working with the director. "If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again," Gerwig said. "Dylan Farrow's two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman's pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward."

