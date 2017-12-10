'Ready Player One': Explore the OASIS in Thrilling New Trailer

Steven Spielberg explores a dystopian 2045 and a pop culture-laced virtual reality world called the OASIS in the first full trailer for Ready Player One, the director's big-screen adaptation of Ernest Cline's cult novel.

Related 10 Things We Learned From HBO's 'Spielberg' Documentary From why his parents' divorce affected his filmmaking to how a flop inspired Indiana Jones, our takeaways from the definitive doc on the filmmaker

Following the sneak peek from Comic Con, the new trailer focuses on the contrast between overpopulated Columbus, Ohio in 2045 – where Ty Sheridan's protagonist lives in "the Stacks," a towering city of mobile homes – and "the Oasis," a paradise of endless possibilities where society goes to escape.

Within the world of the OASIS, a nostalgic scavenger hunt is underway, with the winner receiving control of the virtual world as well as half a trillion dollars.

According to Ready Play One's synopsis, "The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger."

Like the novel, the trailer is steeped in pop culture references, ranging from video games to King Kong to the DeLorean from Back to the Future to Van Halen's "Jump," which plays over the second half of the clip.

Ready Player One blasts into theaters on March 30th, just three months after Spielberg's Oscar hopeful The Post arrives.

